(For other news from the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
click on www.reuters.com/summit/Aero14)
By Lewis Krauskopf
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Spy planes that fly at
hypersonic speeds. Missiles with surgical-strike capabilities.
Lasers that protect ships from drones and small attack boats.
These inventions and developing technologies are some of
the projects that excite top military officials and defense
company executives when they contemplate advances for national
security.
But when they dream of the next generation of weapons and
other defense products, their visions are clouded by U.S. budget
realities.
Military funding for research and development has already
been cut by a fourth, and faces further erosion should lawmakers
let stand the sequestration law that sets up automatic cuts in
defense spending for the rest of the decade.
"Cuts in the government R&D budget are very worrisome, and
it is not a long-term sustainable trend for the country," Boeing
Co President and Chief Operating Officer Dennis
Muilenburg told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit this
week.
Sequestration will be "devastating to industry in the long
term," he added, and should it lead to research cuts, in the
long run it "will turn into a security issue for our country."
The Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, Frank Kendall, last week
told a defense conference that the U.S. Department of Defense's
research budget is $60 billion, down $20 billion from its peak,
which he described as a major cut that threatens to delay
modernization of military systems.
U.S. officials have vowed to protect research in several key
areas but say that funding levels were ultimately up to
lawmakers, whose reluctance to allow base closures, changes in
military pay, or retirement of specific aircraft fleets has put
disproportionate pressure on R&D and procurement.
"What you need to jump-start innovation is to spend more
money," said Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the
Lexington Institute, a think tank based in Arlington, Virginia.
"From Thomas Edison to Elon Musk, the thing that got people
out and innovating was the prospect of making money," Thompson
told the summit. "So if they're not going to add any money, and
right now the Budget Control Act won't let them, then chances
are we're not going to get much more innovation."
One risk from lower R&D spending is failing to attract
talented workers by limiting the research projects that could
draw them to the industry, said Marion Blakey, president of the
Aerospace Industries Association trade group.
"For the first time ever, we do not have a military aircraft
in development," Blakey said. "If you are a young engineer, you
want to take your talents where you're going to see results and
you're going to see great opportunities."
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said the government has been trying
to protect weapons funding, and is "scrubbing the research
budget pretty hard" to weed out spending on projects that have
little bearing on national defense.
"What we're also trying to do is look across research and
development ... to see OK, if this works, if this matures, if
this comes to pass, is it going to help us?" Mabus said.
For example, Mabus pointed to new naval technologies, such
as a laser weapon on the warship Ponce in the Gulf designed to
deter drones or small boats.
"You shoot a missile, it costs you a million bucks or so.
You shoot a laser, and it costs you about 50 cents," Mabus said.
Boeing's Muilenburg said that despite the government
pressures, his company has increased its spending on defense
research, choosing instead to cut overhead in its defense
business. He eagerly ticked off a number of advances in Boeing's
defense and space business, including an unmanned liquid
hydrogen-powered vehicle with water vapor emissions that he
called "the ultimate clean airplane."
Precision-guided weapons ranked as among the new
technologies that excite Jerry DeMuro, who leads the U.S.
operations of Britain's BAE Systems Plc.
But DeMuro said the company plans to maintain its research
and defense spending at its current percentage of revenue,
noting the uncertainty of defense spending and where
sequestration cuts will hit.
Orlando Carvalho, who leads Lockheed Martin Corp's
$15 billion aeronautics division, said his company had several
important projects in the works, including its SR-72, an
unmanned aircraft that would fly at up to six times the speed of
sound. But he declined to provide any further details since
those programs are classified.
"Unfortunately, not a lot I can say about it," he told the
summit.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing
by Alwyn Scott and Jonathan Oatis)