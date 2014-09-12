(Adds video link)
By Andrea Shalal and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Images of two Americans
being beheaded and of Russian tanks rolling through Ukraine have
boosted pressure on Congress to roll back $1 trillion in
mandatory defense cuts that the defense industry blames for
almost 100,000 job cuts in recent years.
U.S. lawmakers this week signaled support for President
Barack Obama's plan to take action against Islamic State
extremists in Syria and Iraq.
For now, the Pentagon is working on the assumption that the
fiscal 2016 budget will include deep spending cuts that were
partially offset in 2014 and 2015, and further reductions in
personnel.
But executives from Lockheed Martin and Boeing
, government officials and industry analysts told the
Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit this week that more
lawmakers now recognize that current global crises meant a
different approach was needed - in part because of relentless
lobbying by the industry.
Military leaders have warned that lower troop numbers pose a
bigger security risk and could even force the abandonment of
elements of Obama's defense strategy.
"The more peaceful world that the Obama administration
anticipated when their second term began has disappeared," said
Loren Thompson, analyst with the Lexington Institute think tank.
"It's one thing to cut technology when you're fighting
enemies that have no planes and no tanks," Thompson told the
Reuters summit in Washington. "It's quite another when your
concerns have been refocused on countries like Russia and China
(which) are rapidly expanding their investment in nuclear and
conventional weapons, not to mention cyber."
The Lockheed and Boeing executives, as well as government
officials and industry analysts, told the Reuters Summit that
resumption of the cuts would mean new business risks to major
defense companies and the hundreds of firms in their supply
chains.
Marion Blakey, chief executive of the Aerospace Industries
Association, the industry's largest trade group, said budget
reductions and uncertainty about future funding resulted in a
loss of 97,000 jobs from the U.S. defense industry between 2010
and 2013, or 11 percent. Cuts hit smaller companies particularly
hard, she said.
But fiscal conservatives in Congress - the Tea Party wing
that led the drive to sequestration - have started to realize
that spending on defense, and on weapons systems in particular,
has been cut too much, Blakey said.
"There was a lot of wishful thinking in 2010 that we could
drive the budget down and still maintain a strong defense, and
that's just proven to be untrue," she said. "Many of those
members are going to have to make some tougher choices."
Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's chief operating officer, said
lower military spending had forced Boeing to cut about 15,000
workers in its defense and space division over three years, with
more to come. The cuts were part of a drive to lower overhead by
$4 billion, with another $2 billion still to come, he said.
Analyst Richard Aboulafia with the Virginia-based Teal Group
said the tide was shifting away from the deficit hawks clamoring
for unending military spending cuts.
"Current events are strong enough to remind people that the
defense budget can't just go back to where it was in the 1990s.
Even the Tea Party is starting to lose traction with its
'deficit first' message," he said.
Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed's
aeronautics division, said his company continued to push for the
repeal of the mandatory budget cuts, and hoped that U.S.
lawmakers would find a way to do so.
