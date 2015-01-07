BRIEF-Bionime buys back 2.6 mln shares as of May 12
* Says it bought back 2.6 million shares for T$184.0 million, as of May 12
STOCKHOLM Jan 7 Aerocrine : * Says the rights issue is to be carried out on the terms and conditions
adopted by the board of directors on November 27, 2014 * Says the subscription price is SEK 0.82 for each share, whereby Aerocrine, at
full subscription, will receive approx. SEK 445 million Link to press release: here
* Says it bought back 2.6 million shares for T$184.0 million, as of May 12
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent (Adds details from press statement)