BRIEF-Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry plans name change to Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to change its name to Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd
July 24 Aerocrine : * Q2 - global net sales increased by 19% to SEK 42.5M (35.7)*. adjusted for
currency fluctuations, net sales increased by 15% in the quarter. * Q2 - The operating loss amounted to SEK 43.7m (52.6). Link to press release: here
