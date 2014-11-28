BRIEF-Orpea announces two acquisitions in Czech Republic and Austria
* Announces two major acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Austria
STOCKHOLM Nov 28 Aerocrine AB
* Aerocrine AB strengthens its financial position by a rights issue of approximately SEK 445 million
* Says subscription price is SEK 0.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces two major acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Austria
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)