By Sarah Young
| LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 Russia's Aeroflot is
in talks with potential partners about a joint venture the
state-controlled carrier's deputy chief executive said on
Friday, without naming them.
Airlines across the world, bound by restrictions on
outright cross-border mergers, have been seeking joint ventures
instead to help generate higher sales through revenue-sharing
deals on certain routes where they agree to coordinate schedules
and prices for flights.
Deputy CEO Giorgio Callegari confirmed that Aeroflot, which
is a member of the SkyTeam marketing alliance with 19 other
international airlines, is in talks with multiple potential
partners regarding a possible joint venture, but would not name
them.
"That's something that out of respect for the counterparts
we cannot disclose," he told reporters at an event in London.
Joint venture deals signed in the airline industry recently
include a tie-up between British Airways-owner IAG,
American Airlines Group and LATAM Airlines
announced in January, and Lufthansa's agreement with
Asian carrier Singapore Airlines in November.
Callegari said Aeroflot wanted some of the action.
"The industry is innovating and looking at the different
set-up in terms of partnerships and as a global airline we do
the same. We are looking at all the options," he said.
When asked about media reports which said the Russian state,
owner of just over 51 percent of Aeroflot, could seek to sell
some of its shares, Callegari said that was a matter for the
company's shareholders, and that management's focus was on
making sure the company performs.
Aeroflot has been operating in a difficult environment in
Russia, whose economy has been hit by Western sanctions, a low
oil price and a weak rouble. Those conditions caused the
collapse last year of Russia's second-biggest airline,
Transaero, and left Aeroflot more reliant on domestic traffic.
Asked about Aeroflot's fleet plans, and specifically an
order for 22 787 Dreamliner jets which the airline signed with
planemaker Boeing in 2007, Callegari declined to comment.
