Air New Zealand expects earnings to exceed NZ$525 mln in 2017
WELLINGTON, June 1 Air New Zealand on Thursday upwardly revised its outlook for 2017, saying it expected earnings before tax to exceed NZ$525 million ($371.81 million).
MOSCOW Feb 26 Alexei Navalny, a leader of street protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin, is absent from a list of 14 nominees for the board of Aeroflot , according to a copy posted on the Russian airline's website on Tuesday.
The anti-graft blogger, who has campaigned for better corporate governance at state firms, was elected to the board of state-controlled Aeroflot in June by shareholder and media tycoon Alexander Lebedev.
The list, however, included a new nominee for the board - Yegor Lebedev, identified by Russian business daily Vedomosti as Alexander Lebedev's son, born in November 2011.
Lebedev has previously indicated he may sell his minority stake in the airline.
Navalny was charged in December with fraud and money laundering and, if found guilty, could face two years in prison. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Neither Lebedev nor Navalny were available for comment. (Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Dan Lalor)
WELLINGTON, June 1 Air New Zealand on Thursday upwardly revised its outlook for 2017, saying it expected earnings before tax to exceed NZ$525 million ($371.81 million).
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the best window to complete the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement is between now and early January, well before Mexico's general elections in July 2018.