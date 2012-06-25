* Alexei Navalny nominated by Alexander Lebedev
* Navalny has fought corruption at state companies
* Says he had support from U.S. corporate governance group
* Will push for greater corporate governance - associate
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, June 25 Russian opposition activist
Alexei Navalny has been elected to the board of state-controlled
airline Aeroflot, putting the anti-corruption blogger
in a position of influence at one of Russia's most high-profile
companies.
Navalny, also a shareholder activist who has campaigned for
better corporate governance at state firms, was nominated by
Alexander Lebedev - a 15 percent Aeroflot shareholder and owner
of British newspaper The Independent.
"Fly Aeroflot!" Navalny posted on social networking website
Twitter on Monday, i nvoking the airline's Soviet-era advertising
slogan. He was not immediately available for further comment.
Navalny later posted on his blog that Glass Lewis - a U.S.
corporate governance analysis group - had recommended minor
shareholders vote for him due to his independence.
"Alexei has made his name as a shareholder activist,
promoting and fighting for information and transparency at
Russian state-controlled companies," said Navalny associate and
investment manager Vladimir Ashurkov, who manages a fund set up
by Navalny to fight corruption.
"There are limits to what an independent board member can
do, but I think he can have an uncompromising stance on those
issues - to improve corporate governance, information, and the
communication channel with minor investors."
Navalny, a lawyer, rose to prominence as a blogger, using
small shareholdings to highlight what he said was corruption at
firms including state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft
.
He later became a leader of Russia's opposition, helping to
organise a series of street protests against alleged ballot
fraud in last December's parliamentary election, and the March
presidential vote that returned Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin.
Aeroflot confirmed Navalny's appointment at its annual
general meeting on Monday. Its shares climbed 0.7 percent after
the announcement, outperforming a falling broader market.
"I don't think there will be a large difference (at
Aeroflot) with Navalny or without ... Aeroflot is a much more
transparent company than, for example, Transneft ... It will be
very difficult to find an example of misappropriated funds, said
Nikita Melnikov, aviation analyst at Aton.
A spokesman for Aeroflot, the state-owned airline of the
USSR, declined to comment.
Aeroflot is 51 percent owned by the Russian government,
although the state plans to sell its stake by 2016 under its
latest privatisation plan.
A possible exit could be via a secondary listing in London
followed by a placement of shares, sources familiar with an
internal presentation told Reuters this month.