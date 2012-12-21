MOSCOW Dec 21 Russian state-controlled airline Aeroflot said on Friday its third-quarter net profit soared to $289.1 million from $6.9 million the year earlier.

Revenue jumped 53 percent, year-on-year, to $2.4 billion, the company said in a statement.

Aeroflot said this week it expects 2013 revenues of $9.56 billion. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)