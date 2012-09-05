(Updates with analyst comment on listing plans)
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian state-controlled airline
Aeroflot said on Wednesday first-half net profit fell
by 98 percent to $7.1 million from $376.8 million a year earlier
on revenue of $3.6 billion.
The company gave no reason for the fall, saying only that
its results were impacted by consolidation of four airlines it
took over at the end of last year. Aeroflot is on the list of
companies the Russian government is keen to part-privatise.
Aeroflot has been planning a secondary listing on the London
Stock Exchange followed by a placement of up to 13
percent of its stock in 2012-2013, two sources familiar with an
internal presentation previously told Reuters.
Several Russian private and state-controlled companies have
secondary shares listed in London in order to take advantage of
foreign investment and to raise their profile.
An analyst, who attended a meeting with Aeroflot management,
told Reuters on Wednesday that Aeroflot is considering listing a
stake of up to 6 percent, made up of treasury shares, in New
York and London.
The analyst said Aeroflot gave no further details of the
potential secondary share offer.
