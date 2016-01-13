WASHINGTON Jan 12 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
Inc expects to boost revenues in 2016 after reaching a
record backlog of $3 billion in 2015, and buoyed by continued
demand for the company's missile motors, the company's chief
executive said Tuesday.
"The defense business is extremely healthy and we have a
large market share in this sector, the financials are very
strong, and we see growth year over year," Chief Executive
Eileen Drake told an event hosted by the Washington Space
Business Roundtable.
Drake said the company was doing well despite what she
described as "some "hiccups" in 2015, including a surprise
decision by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co, to switch to solid
rocket boosters made by Orbital ATK after 2018.
Aerojet also agreed to pay Orbital ATK $50 million to settle
a dispute stemming from a rocket launch accident last year that
destroyed a load of cargo bound for the International Space
Station.
Drake said those losses would be offset by some big wins,
including a $1.16 billion contract from NASA to restart
production of its RS-25 engine once used for the space shuttle
program for the new Space Launch System (SLS), a powerful rocket
designed to eventually take humans to Mars.
Drake, who took over as CEO in June 2015, said the company's
space business had seen some big achievements last year,
including completion of a preliminary design review for the AR1
engine it is developing as an alternative to the Russian-built
RD-180 engine that now powers ULA's Atlas 5 rocket.
Its equipment also played a role in the New Horizon's
vehicles fly-by of Pluto, and helped propel half a dozen of
ULA's launch vehicles, she said.
Drake said Aerojet remained focused on lowering its costs
without sacrificing the reliability of its products. Further
steps, including consolidation of facilities and a 10-percent
reduction in the company's workforce were planned through 2019,
she said.
She said the company was also working to shorten the
timeframes for completing space programs to maintain the
interest and excitement of the next group of rocket scientists.
Aerojet officials said they expected to reach agreement with
the U.S. Air Force about funding the company's continued work on
the AR1 engine during the first quarter.
The company is also working on other key projects for the
U.S. military, including the development and production of
hypersonic propulsion and solar electric propulsion systems.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)