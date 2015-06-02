WASHINGTON, June 1 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
Inc on Monday announced that its chief executive
officer and president, Scott Seymour, would retire effective
immediately and the company's chief operating officer, Eileen
Drake, would assume both roles.
Seymour's departure was due to health reasons and not
related to other high-profile departures in recent months,
according to a source familiar with the company, which was
formerly called GenCorp Inc.
In February, GenCorp said Seymour would also head the
Aerojet Rocketdyne unit after the abrupt departure of its
president, Warren Boley. Other high-level executives left the
company in the ensuing months.
On Monday, Warren Lichtenstein, chairman of the company's
board, praised Seymour's role in the company's 2013 acquisition
of Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne.
Drake, a former senior executive with United Technologies
Corp, joined Aerojet Rocketdyne, based in Sacramento,
California, in March and has spent the past few months learning
about the company's products and meeting with the companies'
suppliers and customers.
Drake will also succeed Seymour as a member of the company's
board of directors, Aerojet said.
