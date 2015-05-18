BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
MEXICO CITY May 17 Mexico's biggest airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Sunday that Citigroup had sold its stake of about 16 percent in the company.
The stock would be bought by several parties, including former Aeromexico chairman Eduardo Tricio, but none would hold more than five percent of the shares, the airline said in a statement.
Barclays Capital Securities Limited acquired about 8 percent of the shares through a financial operation with Delta Airlines , which is also a shareholder in Aeromexico.
Aeromexico's stock closed at 25.73 pesos per share on Friday. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
WASHINGTON, May 4 U.S. President Donald Trump, on his third try at overhauling Obamacare, sent no tweets attacking fellow Republicans, set no deadlines and issued no public ultimatums. Lawmakers who met with him said he spoke with them, not at them.