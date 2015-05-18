MEXICO CITY May 17 Mexico's biggest airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Sunday that Citigroup had sold its stake of about 16 percent in the company.

The stock would be bought by several parties, including former Aeromexico chairman Eduardo Tricio, but none would hold more than five percent of the shares, the airline said in a statement.

Barclays Capital Securities Limited acquired about 8 percent of the shares through a financial operation with Delta Airlines , which is also a shareholder in Aeromexico.

Aeromexico's stock closed at 25.73 pesos per share on Friday. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Stephen Coates)