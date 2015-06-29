DUBLIN, June 29 A Boeing Dreamliner en route from Mexico City to Paris made an emergency landing at Ireland's Shannon Airport on Monday and all 193 people on board disembarked safely, a spokesman for the airport said on Monday.

The spokesman said crews on the ground were planning to inspect the Aeromexico plane. He declined to comment on what caused the plane to make the emergency landing. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)