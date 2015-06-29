Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, June 29 A Boeing Dreamliner en route from Mexico City to Paris made an emergency landing at Ireland's Shannon Airport on Monday and all 193 people on board disembarked safely, a spokesman for the airport said on Monday.
The spokesman said crews on the ground were planning to inspect the Aeromexico plane. He declined to comment on what caused the plane to make the emergency landing. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.