DUBLIN, June 29 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner
en route from Mexico City to Paris made an emergency landing at
Ireland's Shannon Airport on Monday and all 193 people on board
disembarked safely, a spokesman for the airport said on Monday.
Mexico's Aeromexico said in a statement that an alert in the
cargo hold of the flight caused it to divert, and a spokesperson
later added there was no fire on the plane.
The Shannon Airport spokesman said crews on the ground were
planning to inspect the Aeromexico plane. He
declined to comment on what caused the plane to make the
emergency landing.
A Boeing spokesperson declined to answer questions about the
incident and directed questions to Aeromexico.
While Aeromexico said there was no fire in this case, the
Dreamliner has a history of electrical systems overheating.
Regulators grounded the worldwide 787 fleet in January 2013
after lithium-based batteries overheated on two jets in two
separate incidents in less than two weeks, prompting a
full-scale U.S. investigation.
Boeing modified the battery system and installed steel boxes
around the batteries to contain fire and allow smoke and fumes
to vent outside the aircraft.
In April 2013, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
allowed the 787 to resume service and other regulators followed.
The root cause of battery overheating was never determined.
