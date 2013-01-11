MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 AeroMexico, Mexico's top
airline, transported 14.8 million passengers in 2012 - missing
an already reduced goal of 15.5 million - its parent Grupo
AeroMexico said in a release on Friday.
The carrier, which in March of last year had projected
annual passenger traffic of 16 million, did not detail why
results came in weaker than expected.
In December, one of the busiest travelling periods in Mexico
as families take Christmas holidays, domestic traffic fell
nearly 2 percent from a year earlier, while international
flights inched up 0.5 percent.
AeroMexico has aggressively expanded in the market since the
2010 demise of its rival Mexicana, which stopped flying buried
under a pile of debt.
Grupo AeroMexico, which listed 17 percent of its capital in
the Mexican stock exchange in 2011, placed last year an order
valued at around $11 billion for up to 100 new Boeing
planes -- 90 737 MAX 8 planes and 10 787-9 Dreamliners.
In November, it finalised an order for 60 737's, with an
option for the remaining 30 pending.
Last month, it closed an order for six 787-9 Boeing
Dreamliners, with the first delivery expected in the summer. the
purchase of four additional Dreamliners has yet to be confirmed.
AeroMexico shares slipped 0.16 percent to 19.25 pesos in the
Mexican stock exchange Friday afternoon.