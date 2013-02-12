UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Aeromexico said on Tuesday that a group of local businessmen, led by Eduardo Tricio Haro, had bought a 20.19 percent stake in the Mexican airline.
Citigroup-unit Banamex sold an 18.53 percent stake at a price of 16.50 pesos per share, Aeromexico said in a separate filing with the Mexican Stock Exchange. Banamex still holds a 17.91 percent stake in the airline, the filing said.
Aeromexico shares were trading down 1.25 percent at 16.56 pesos.
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8