MEXICO CITY, June 23 Mexico's largest airline
Grupo Aeromexico said on Thursday it has suspended all
operations in Venezuela indefinitely, making it the latest of
several international carriers to halt flights to the embattled
country.
The company, which said it has run flights
between Mexico and Caracas for five years, will evaluate
returning in the future, it said in a statement.
In May, Latin America's largest airline LATAM Airlines
and Deutsche Lufthansa AG both suspended
operations in the country.
The moves followed years of struggling to repatriate revenue
held in local currency as the cash-strapped government failed to
convert it to hard currency amid tight exchange controls.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)