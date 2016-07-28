PARIS, July 28 French airport operator Groupe
ADP said its retail revenue fell in the first half as
attacks in Europe deterred travellers from Asia but confirmed
its forecast for traffic growth for the year thanks to growth by
low cost carriers.
"We are seeing good traffic volumes in Paris, what we are
seeing is a shift in the type of traffic," Chief Financial
Officer Philippe Pascal said on Thursday, adding that low cost
traffic was up by 11.3 percent in the first half.
Earlier, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said
demand for air travel to France and Nice, the country's second
most popular destination after Paris, has dropped again after an
militant Islamist attacker killed 84 people in the city on the
French Riviera on July 14.
But Pascal said the growth of low cost carriers such as Air
France-KLM unit Transavia and IAG-owned Vueling
meant the group expected it could achieve passenger
growth at its Paris airports of 2.3 percent this year compared
with 2015.
While Groupe ADP confirmed its forecast for earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise
slightly this year, it said net profit attributable to the group
would now fall due to the difficulties experience by Turkish
airports group TAV, in which ADP owns a 38 percent
stake.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Additional
reporting by Pawel Lipinski; Editing by Andrew Callus)