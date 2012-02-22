PARIS Feb 22 Aeroports de Paris
said on Wednesday it was forecasting moderate growth in 2012 in
an uncertain economic environment, and the French airports
operator maintained its long-term targets after last year
achieving growth across most regions.
The company also said it had expressed an interest in taking
a stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding
, which has also attracted interest from construction
company Vinci.
Aeroports de Paris reported 2011 traffic growth of 5.7
percent and said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation had increased by 5.5 percent, to 972 million euros
($1.29 billion).
"In an uncertain economic environment, we assume a moderate
growth in traffic, revenue and EBITDA in 2012," Chief Executive
Officer Pierre Graff said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
