PARIS Feb 22 Aeroports de Paris said on Wednesday it was forecasting moderate growth in 2012 in an uncertain economic environment, and the French airports operator maintained its long-term targets after last year achieving growth across most regions.

The company also said it had expressed an interest in taking a stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding , which has also attracted interest from construction company Vinci.

Aeroports de Paris reported 2011 traffic growth of 5.7 percent and said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation had increased by 5.5 percent, to 972 million euros ($1.29 billion).

"In an uncertain economic environment, we assume a moderate growth in traffic, revenue and EBITDA in 2012," Chief Executive Officer Pierre Graff said in a statement.