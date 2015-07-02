With eye on millennials, Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
Indian clothes manufacturer Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS) said on Thursday one of its units had signed a licence agreement with Aeropostale Inc ARO.N, making it the latest international fashion brand to plan a launch in the country.
Arvind said its subsidiary, Arvind Lifestyle, is expected to open 30 standalone stores and 25 shop-in-shops over the next three years, starting March 2016. The company will also launch an Aeropostale e-commerce site for the country.
In August, the textile major announced a similar licencing agreement with Gap Inc (GPS.N).
India has swiftly turned into a hot destination for fashion brands, with the likes of Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) (HMb.ST) and Gap both eyeing store openings or expansion in the country.
New York-based Aeropostale is a teen apparel retailer that competes with Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N).
Citigroup listed seven companies as potential takeover targets for Apple Inc, including Netflix, Walt Disney and Tesla Inc, as a way to put its cash hoard of more than $250 billion to work.