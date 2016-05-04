New Zealand gets Pirelli on board just in time for America's Cup
LONDON, May 16 Emirates Team New Zealand have signed up tyre maker Pirelli as a sponsor, just over a week before racing begins in the build-up to the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.
May 4 Struggling teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, succumbing to years of losses as shoppers thronged fast fashion retailers and competitors.
The mall-based retailer listed assets in the range of $100 million to $500 million, and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million, according to a court filing. (1.usa.gov/21vjWta)
The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading and delisted Aeropostale shares on April 21.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New York, Case No: 16-11275. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 16 Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.