May 4 Struggling teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, succumbing to years of losses as shoppers thronged fast fashion retailers and competitors.

The mall-based retailer listed assets in the range of $100 million to $500 million, and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million, according to a court filing. (1.usa.gov/21vjWta)

The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading and delisted Aeropostale shares on April 21.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New York, Case No: 16-11275. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)