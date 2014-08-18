UPDATE 3-Fewer buyers at stores put Harley's shipment forecast at risk
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
Aug 18 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc said it had reappointed Julian Geiger as chief executive with immediate effect.
The company's shares were up 8 percent at $3.50 in extended trading.
Geiger, who was CEO of the retailer from 1996 to 2009, will replace Thomas Johnson, who has held the position since 2010.
Aeropostale also estimated a loss of 42-45 cents per share, excluding items, for the second quarter ended Aug. 3, smaller than its earlier forecast of 55-61 cents.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 58 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.