Nov 21 Private equity firm Crescendo Partners,
which holds shares of Aeropostale Inc's, urged the teen
clothing retailer to sell itself.
Aeropostale shares were up 2.6 percent in premarket trading.
"Crescendo believes that numerous potential buyers will be
interested in acquiring Aeropostale because of its strong brand
name and its compelling valuation," the firm said in a letter to
Aeropostale's board.
Crescendo also said it intends to nominate directors at the
company's 2014 annual shareholders' meeting.
Aeropostale, scheduled to report results early next month,
had said in August that it expects a quarterly loss in an
environment of heavy promotions.
The company, whose efforts to attract young shoppers has
failed, has posted losses for three quarters in a row.
It was not immediately clear how many Aeropostale shares
were held by Crescendo.
(Reporting By Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Joyjeet Das)