By Devika Krishna Kumar
Nov 21 Aeropostale Inc shareholder
Crescendo Partners urged the company to sell itself, joining a
list of investors going public with their frustration about the
fading fortunes of the teen clothing retailer after three
quarters of losses.
The New York-based private equity firm said Aeropostale had
a strong brand name and a compelling valuation that made it
attractive for a buyout.
"We urge the company to set up a special committee of
independent directors and hire investment bankers to run a broad
sale process," Crescendo said in a statement on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear how many Aeropostale shares are
held by Crescendo, and executives at the investment firm were
not immediately available to comment.
Aeropostale shares, which have fallen about 40 percent in
the past six months, were up 3.5 percent at $10.38 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Dallas-based private equity firm Hirzel Capital Management
LLC, which holds about 6 percent of Aeropostale, said on Tuesday
it wanted to open discussions with the board that could lead to
"an extraordinary corporate transaction."
Hummingbird LLC, an affiliate of Aeropostale shareholder
Sycamore Partners Management, disclosed an 8 percent stake in
September.
Sycamore has a history of taking troubled apparel retailers
private. The firm took teen clothing retailer Hot Topic Inc
private earlier this year and bought women's apparel chain
Talbots Inc in 2012.
A Sycamore spokesman declined to comment on the statement by
Crescendo, which also said it intended to nominate directors at
Aeropostale's 2014 annual shareholders' meeting.
Aeropostale has been trying to offer more fashionable
products in addition to hoodies, jeans and t-shirts, but the
company's efforts done little to turn around its fortunes.
Aeropostale is scheduled to report third quarter results on
Dec. 4. The company has already said it will report a loss,
largely because of heavy discounting among clothing retailers as
they headed into the holiday shopping season.
