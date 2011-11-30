Nov 30 Aeropostale Inc posted a
lower quarterly profit and forecast a weak holiday quarter as
the teen retailer struggles with excessive inventory and
discounts heavily to sell them.
The company expects to earn 35-38 cents a share in the
fourth quarter, missing Wall Street estimates and well below the
95 cents it earned last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn $0.43 a
share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, Aeropostale, which has lost market
share to rivals such as American Eagle Outfitters,
Forever 21 and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, earned $24.1 million, or
30 cents a share, compared with $58.5 million, or 63 cents a
share last year.
It had earlier reported sales of $596.5 million, down one
percent over last year. Sales at stores open for at least a year
were down 9 percent in the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $14.74 Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.