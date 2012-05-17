* Q1 EPS $0.13 in line with estimates
* Sales $497.2 mln vs est $467.8 mln
* Sees Q2 EPS $0.03-$0.05 vs est $0.05
May 17 Clothes retailer Aeropostale Inc
reported a lower quarterly profit in line with analyst estimates
as increased product costs offset higher-than-expected sales.
CEO Thomas Johnson said trends were improving from the
holiday period, when it discounted more than rivals Abercrombie
& Fitch and American Eagle Outfitters Inc, but
warned that the retail environment was still "uncertain".
Aeropostale said it expects a second-quarter profit of 3
cents to 5 cents per share. Analysts on average were looking for
5 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income fell to $10.6 million, or 13 cents
per share, from $16.4 million, or 20 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Sales rose 6 percent to $497.2 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 13 cents a share, before
special items, on revenue of $467.8 million.
Gross margin fell to 28 percent from 29 percent in the
year-earlier period, due to higher costs of raw materials.
Abercrombie & Fitch also posted a sharp drop in profit on
Wednesday, but unlike Aeropostale, its sales was below
estimates.
The spring quarter was expected to be a strong season for
clothes retailers, as youngsters get ready for the summer.
Aeropostale shares were volatile in post-market trading.
They were up slightly after falling over 5 percent. The stock
closed at $17.71 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.