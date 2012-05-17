* Q1 EPS $0.13 in line with estimates

* Sales $497.2 mln vs est $467.8 mln

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.03-$0.05 vs est $0.05

May 17 Clothes retailer Aeropostale Inc reported a lower quarterly profit in line with analyst estimates as increased product costs offset higher-than-expected sales.

CEO Thomas Johnson said trends were improving from the holiday period, when it discounted more than rivals Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle Outfitters Inc, but warned that the retail environment was still "uncertain".

Aeropostale said it expects a second-quarter profit of 3 cents to 5 cents per share. Analysts on average were looking for 5 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income fell to $10.6 million, or 13 cents per share, from $16.4 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 6 percent to $497.2 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 13 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $467.8 million.

Gross margin fell to 28 percent from 29 percent in the year-earlier period, due to higher costs of raw materials.

Abercrombie & Fitch also posted a sharp drop in profit on Wednesday, but unlike Aeropostale, its sales was below estimates.

The spring quarter was expected to be a strong season for clothes retailers, as youngsters get ready for the summer.

Aeropostale shares were volatile in post-market trading. They were up slightly after falling over 5 percent. The stock closed at $17.71 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.