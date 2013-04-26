By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 A former merchandising
executive at retailer Aeropostale Inc was convicted on
Thursday of defrauding the company and taking more than $25
million in kickbacks from a key vendor, federal prosecutors in
New York said.
Christopher Finazzo, 57, who was an executive vice-president
and chief merchandising officer at Aeropostale, was found guilty
following a three-week trial by a jury in Brooklyn, N.Y., of 14
counts of mail fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of
conspiracy.
Prosecutors said Finazzo, who spent 10 years as a top
merchant at the trendy mall-based retailer, had entered into an
illegal deal with Douglas Dey, the owner of South Bay Apparel
Inc, which was at the time a major clothing supplier for the
company.
Under the arrangement, Finazzo purchased more than $350
million in T-shirt and fleece items from South Bay on behalf of
the company, in exchange for approximately 50 percent of South
Bay's profits, prosecutors said.
Over the course of the scheme, Finazzo collected more than
$25 million in kickbacks from South Bay, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors accused Finazzo of concealing the transactions from
Aeropostale and its investors, and prevented the company from
seeking lower prices or better quality merchandise from another
vendor.
"We have all heard the saying 'money does not buy
happiness,' and today's verdict is case in point for that
maxim," U.S. attorney Loretta Lynch said in a statement.
"Christopher Finazzo had a great job that paid him millions of
dollars, but this honest living was apparently not enough to
satisfy his greed."
A lawyer for Finazzo could not be immediately reached for
comment on Thursday evening.
Finazzo faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the fraud
convictions and up to 5 years for the conspiracy charge. Dey,
who was also charged, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe
Finazzo and faces up to 5 years in prison.
The case is U.S. v. Finazzo et al., U.S. District Court for
the Eastern District of New York, No. 10-457.