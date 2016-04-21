April 21 Struggling teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this month, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aeropostale is looking to reorganize under Chapter 11, Bloomberg said, citing the people. (bloom.bg/1XKYVIM)

The retailer is trying to work out a loan to finance its operations during the bankruptcy process and a deal to avert a filing or find a buyer also could still emerge, the report said.

An Aeropostale spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)