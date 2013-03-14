(Corrects paragraph 2 to $671,000 not $671 $671 million)
March 14 Teen clothing retailer Aeropostale Inc
reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by weak
sales during the holiday season, and forecast a loss for the
current quarter, blaming markdowns and a weak economy.
Aeropostale reported a net loss of $671,000, or 1 cent per
share, for the 14 weeks ended Feb. 2, compared with a profit of
$26.1 million, or 32 cents per share, for the year-earlier
period, which included one less week.
Sales fell 1 percent to $797.7 million for the quarter that
included the holiday season, while same-store sales fell 8
percent
Aeropostale forecast a first-quarter loss of 15 to 20 cents
per share, citing the lingering effects of markdowns during the
holiday period and a tough economy for young shoppers.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)