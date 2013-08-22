Aug 22 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc
on Thursday forecast a third quarter loss, and said the
highly promotional environment that has led it to cut prices
would continue in the back-to-school shopping period.
Aeropostale said it expects a net loss of 21 cents to 26
cents per share for the third quarter.
The company reported a net loss of $33.7 million, or 43
cents per share, in the quarter ended August 3, compared with a
profit of $71,000 million, or nil per share, a year ago.
That was in line with a warning two weeks ago, when the
retailer also said comparable sales, including e-commerce, fell
15 percent in the second quarter. Overall sales fell 6.4 percent
to $454 million.