Aug 22 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc on Thursday forecast a third quarter loss, and said the highly promotional environment that has led it to cut prices would continue in the back-to-school shopping period.

Aeropostale said it expects a net loss of 21 cents to 26 cents per share for the third quarter.

The company reported a net loss of $33.7 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended August 3, compared with a profit of $71,000 million, or nil per share, a year ago.

That was in line with a warning two weeks ago, when the retailer also said comparable sales, including e-commerce, fell 15 percent in the second quarter. Overall sales fell 6.4 percent to $454 million.