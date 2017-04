May 22 Struggling teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc's comparable sales fell 13 percent, hurt by lower mall-traffic and intense competition.

The company's shares fell 12 percent in extended trading.

Net sales declined about 12 percent to $395.9 million for the first quarter ended May 3.

The company's net loss widened to $76.8 million, or 98 cents per share, from $12.2 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)