* 2014 total store closures to be well above guidance
* May close 50-75 more stores in 2015
* Sees bigger-than-expected 4th-qtr loss
(Adds background, details from conference call; updates shares)
Dec 3 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc
reported its eight straight quarterly loss, hurt by
higher discounts and falling demand, and said it would close
about 75 stores in the current quarter.
The company also forecast a bigger-than-expected
fourth-quarter loss, sending its shares down 9 percent after
market.
Traditional retailers in North America have been forced to
slash prices to fight off intense competition and try to win
back customers who increasingly prefer shopping online.
The closure of 75 Aeropostale stores in the fourth quarter
will take the company's total US and Canada closures to about
120 stores in 2014, well ahead of its guidance of 40 to 50
closures this year, Aeropostale said on Wednesday's
post-earnings call.
It is also considering closing another 50 to 75 Aeropostale
stores in 2015, as well as 126 mall-based P.S. from Aeropostale
stores by the end of January, as it continues to struggle to
keep pace with changing trends and attract its target teenage
customers.
Like other teen apparel retailers, the company has been
losing out to fast-fashion brands such as H&M, Forever
21 and Inditex's Zara, which bring the latest styles
from the runway to their stores within weeks.
Rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co also reported
disappointing quarterly results earlier on Wednesday and cut its
full-year profit forecast.
Same-store sales at Aeropostale fell 11 percent in the third
quarter, the ninth quarter in a row that they have declined.
The company said same-store sales fell in the mid-teens in
percentage terms over Thanksgiving and the Black Friday weekend,
in contrast with November's low single-digit percentage
increase.
Aeropostale's net loss widened to $52.3 million, or 66 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $25.6
million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said it expected to record a loss of between
37-44 cents in the fourth quarter, bigger than analysts'
expectations of a loss of 36 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $452.9 million from $514.9 million a year
ago.
Excluding items, Aeropostale reported a loss of 45 cents per
share, in line with the average analyst estimate.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 65
percent this year.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing
by Simon Jennings)