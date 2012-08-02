Aug 2 Shares of teen apparel retailers
Aeropostale Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co fell
sharply on weak earnings forecasts, as their relatively
high-priced merchandise fail to strike a chord with shoppers
looking for cheaper options.
Aeropostale shares were trading down 32 percent at $13.18,
while those of Abercrombie were down 15 percent at $28.84 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Both companies have been changing merchandise assortments
and tweaking inventory levels to better appeal to customers
drawn to the fast-fashion retailers that are able to more
quickly keep up with the latest fashion trends.
The retailers have also been forced to discount as consumers
prioritize spending on discretionary items in a weak economy.
"Teens are demanding fashion and fashion at very reasonable
price points," Brian Sozzi of NBG Productions said.
Aeropostale's and Abercrombie's woes also contrasted sharply
with rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc, which raised
its second-quarter forecast on improved fashions and leaner
inventory.
Aeropostale said it now expects to break even in the second
quarter, down from its previous forecast of a profit of 3 cents
to 5 cents per share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 6 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales in the quarter, excluding the e-commerce
channel, were down 1 percent.
Abercrombie forecast full-year earnings of $2.50 to $2.75
late Wednesday, well below analysts estimates of $3.35 a share.
The company expects same-store sales to be down 10 percent
in the second half of the year.