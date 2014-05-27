May 27 Aeropostale Inc said it secured a
$150 million credit facility from private equity firm Sycamore
Partners, in what could be a lifeline for the struggling teen
apparel retailer.
Shares of Aeropostale, which reported its sixth straight
quarterly loss last week, rose 8.5 percent to $3.70 in premarket
trading.
The company had announced the deal in March.
Aeropostale said it issued convertible preferred stock to
Sycamore, giving it the right to acquire up to a 5 percent stake
at an exercise price of $7.25, the closing of the retailer's
stock on March 12.
Sycamore had a 7.96 percent stake in Aeropostale as of March
13.
Last week, Aeropostale also forecast a bigger-than-expected
loss for the current quarter as it struggles to keep pace with
changing fashion trends.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley warned that the company could
raise going concern doubts as soon as next year as it burns up
cash amid mounting losses.
Aeropostale appointed former chief executive Julian Geiger
and Sycamore Managing Director Stefan Kaluzny to its board, the
company said on Tuesday.
Aeropostale also said it would nominate Kenneth Gilman, a
director at jeweler Zale Corp and handbags retailer Kate
Spade & Co, for election as an independent director at
its annual stockholder meeting this year.
Aeropostale's shares have fallen about 62 percent this year
to Friday's close on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)