LISBON Oct 12 The European Union must improve
political coordination around the aerospace industry to avoid
events like Wednesday's collapse of the merger between defence
groups BAE Systems and EADS, the president of
the sector's European association said on Friday.
Jean-Paul Herteman, chief executive of French aerospace
group Safran, said the sector has room for
consolidation and its outlook remains robust.
"Last week has been frustrating, not to say more, but it's
one week in a longer process that we have to continue to
assess," Herteman told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual
convention of the European aerospace and defence industry in
Lisbon.
"Beyond competition issues there are political stakes
because we are talking about the security and sovereignty of
countries. Obviously more political coordination is needed so
this does not happen again," he said.
Talks to create a $45 billion aerospace and defence company
with a merger between EADS and BAE broke down on Wednesday amid
political disagreements over the deal.
"Nothing can happen in this field without support of
governments, these actions have to be fully undertaken by all
stakeholders," he said.
The Safran CEO also responded to criticism from activist
investor The Children's Investment Fund Management(TCI) about
what it called Safran's "value destructive" acquisitions.
Herteman said his company had a clear strategy focused on
high-technology and its earnings record spoke for itself.
"We do have a strategy. We are the kind of people that we do
what we say. We have a strategy of diversifying ourselves within
a consistent business model, it is high-tech based on technology
differentiation," he said.
"Since 2007 we have been increasing our operating profit by
20 to 25 percent a year and will continue to do so in the years
to come. Profit and dividend have been growing and will continue
to grow."