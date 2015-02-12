SEATTLE Feb 12 Stelia Aerospace, a large maker
of commercial aircraft structures and components, is considering
putting a production facility in the United States to be closer
to customers and increase its purchases in dollars, a senior
executive said on Thursday.
Stelia, formed last month from the merger of Airbus
subsidiaries Aerolia and Sogerma, is considering aircraft seat
production in the United States, among other options, Francis
Archambault, director of business development at Stelia, said at
an industry conference near Seattle. The planning is preliminary
and no time frame has been set, he said.
Stelia, which makes business and first-class seats, large
aircraft structures and equipment, said European aerospace
suppliers are well-prepared to meet single-aisle aircraft
production at Airbus's targeted rate of 46 a month in 2016.
"The job was very well done in terms of building capacity
for this ramp-up," Archambault said at the conference, organized
by the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance.
Boeing Co plans to increase output of its rival 737
jet to 52 a month in 2018, from 42 a month currently.
Archambault would not comment on the capacity of the
European suppliers to support higher rates at Airbus.
Stelia aims to increase its purchasing in dollars toward 50
percent, Archambault said. Dollar-denominated purchases at the
combined group have increased to 34 percent from 17 percent five
years ago, he said. Dollar-denominated purchases help hedge
against currency swings, because commercial aircraft are priced
in dollars.
Stelia is looking across the United States for a possible
plant location, using an analysis Airbus performed when it
placed an aircraft assembly line in Alabama. That factory is due
to produce its first airplane next year, for JetBlue Airways
.
The Stelia investment, if it comes, would be in line with
significant growth in aerospace manufacturers in the United
States since 2013.
Stelia also has sizable manufacturing operations in Morocco
and Tunisia, and that is another growth area for investment,
Archambault said. In terms of labor cost, "it is better than
Mexico, and more stable," he said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)