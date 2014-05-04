BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 2 bln yen
* Says it to issue its 18 series REIT bonds worth totally 2 billion yen with interest rate of 0.49 percent
May 4 B/E Aerospace, a maker of aircraft cabin interior products, said on Sunday it is exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale or merger of the company.
In addition, the company said in a statement it had postponed its May 5 investor meeting.
B/E Aerospace said it retained Citigroup Inc as its financial advisor and Shearman & Sterling LLP as its legal advisor in connection with this process. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Stephen Powell)
* As of Jan 19, 2017 financial target for net imterest margin is between 3.1 percent to 3.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.