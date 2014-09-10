(Corrects to say BAE Systems is Europe's largest defense
company in paragraph 2, corrects share price in paragraph 15)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 9 Nearly two years after the merger of BAE
Systems Plc with rival EADS fell apart, BAE's U.S. unit
on Tuesday said it is focused more on winning orders in key
product lines than through mergers and acquisitions.
"We don't have a specific agenda to grow through M&A," Jerry
DeMuro, chief executive officer of the U.S. unit of Europe's
largest defense company, told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense
Summit.
"If we see the right opportunities where we think we can
create value, we will go ahead and do that and build on those,"
DeMuro said in his first media interview since becoming CEO in
February.
DeMuro said BAE Systems is investing in five or six
business areas - from shipbuilding and combat vehicles to naval
guns and electronic warfare - to expand "organically."
The London-based manufacturer has seen revenues decline in
recent years as the United States and Europe have scaled back
military spending.
But DeMuro said BAE was continuing to invest in select
business lines, including intercontinental ballistic missiles
and its F-16 fighter upgrade business, to position it with the
right products as it waits for an upturn in defense activity.
BAE is a key supplier of electronic warfare equipment for a
range of programs, including Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35
fighter, but DeMuro declined to comment specifically on any role
the company may have in the industry teams competing to build
the next generation of long-range bombers for the U.S. Air
Force.
"We will have a part, I am confident, in the electronic
warfare, electronic defense suites," he said.
The commercial jetliner business offers "a dozen major
opportunities" for BAE Systems over the next 15 months,
including flight and cabin controls, as Boeing Co
develops its 777X and 737 MAX jetliners due later this decade.
"We're making the investment to grow that business
organically right now," he said, since "acquisitions are very
expensive" in commercial aerospace at the moment.
DeMuro said BAE was also focused on ship repair and
enhancement services for aging fleets since equipment is being
used longer, rather than being replaced. The company is already
the largest provider of maintenance and repairs for the U.S.
Navy's non-nuclear surface fleet, he said.
BAE's focus on existing businesses comes nearly two years
after French-German Airbus Group SA, then known as
European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company, sought to merge
with BAE Systems, adding commercial power to its defense
business that only Boeing could have matched.
"EADS was an opportunity that presented itself, and I think
the corporation had a fiduciary responsibility to explore those
options," DeMuro said. "For other political reasons mostly
European in nature, it fell through."
DeMuro said the merger would not have affected either
company's U.S. business significantly.
Company shares on the London Stock Exchange rose about 0.42
percent Tuesday to close at 452.6 pence.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Lewis Krauskopf in Washington;
Editing by Alwyn Scott and Lisa Shumaker)