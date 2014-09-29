U.S. Supreme Court snubs Chesapeake Energy in bonds dispute
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp to avoid having to pay $438.7 million to investors in a bonds dispute.
Sept 29 Aerospace Hi-tech Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 55 percent stake in Shandong-based software firm for 109.9 million yuan (17.89 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DQbUjT
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1438 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* NMI Holdings-unit national mortgage insurance intends to proceed with capital markets-based reinsurance deal with newly-formed Bermuda special purpose insurer