(Corrects byline, adds Beijing dateline)
By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller
ZHUHAI, China/BEIJING Nov 12 Canada's
Bombardier Inc could design and build passenger jets
in China as an extension of a two-year-old development and sales
deal with the country's main state-owned planemaker, a senior
executive told Reuters.
When the first phases of the 2012 accord with Commercial
Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) are complete, it may be natural
to "do something more", said Mike Arcamone, president of
Bombardier's commercial aircraft division. That could step up
competition with Airbus and Boeing.
"We are thinking long-term in China," Arcamone said,
speaking late on Tuesday on the sidelines of China's largest air
show in Zhuhai. "One day we might decide to do a project
together, a joint venture...Right now, we are only talking about
collaboration."
Bombardier is currently working with COMAC to develop common
systems for both its own 150-seat CSeries plane and the Chinese
firm's long-awaited C919 narrow-bodied jet. The pair are working
on cockpit and electrical systems, as well as the supply chain
for the CSeries and the C919.
Behind schedule but due to be the first Chinese-built
single-aisle commercial aircraft and racking up orders from
domestic clients, the C919 will join with the CSeries in
competing with the Airbus A320 and Boeing's 737, in different
market segments.
"The CSeries is smaller than the C919, they really do not
compete head to head. There is always going to be some small
overlap, but generally they are more complementary as a fleet
mix," said Andy Solem, Bombardier's vice-president for sales in
North Asia.
Bombardier has 243 firm orders for the CSeries, which can
also take up to 180 passengers in a high-density variant aimed
primarily at low-cost carriers. COMAC has orders for 430 C919s,
mostly from domestic firms, though its first test flight has now
been pushed back to 2015 from 2014.
Development of the Canadian firm's CSeries has run into
numerous delays and rising costs, with the flight test programme
only resuming in September after an on-ground engine fire halted
test in May. The company hopes to deliver the first aircraft in
the second half of 2015.
Bombardier, which manufactures the CRJ series of regional
jets, is also advising COMAC on its long-delayed ARJ-21 regional
aircraft programme, stuck in the flight-test phase.
