By Alwyn Scott
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 EADS is opting out
of bidding on some U.S. weapons programs as it adjusts to
reduced U.S. government defense spending, and it expects flat to
lower revenue in its defense business in coming years as the
spending cuts deepen, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
"There's no doubt that the government sector is flat to
declining and we're forecasting the same," Sean O'Keefe, chief
executive of EADS North America, told the Reuters Aerospace and
Defense Summit.
International sales may compensate somewhat, he added. But
the company is girding for a tough year for its defense business
even as its Airbus commercial jetliner business books a record
backlog of orders, including a sale of 40 jets to Delta Airlines
, announced Wednesday, a deal worth $5.6 billion at list
prices that ends nearly two decades of exclusive Boeing
sales to the U.S. airline.
O'Keefe, speaking at the Reuters office in Washington, D.C.,
said the U.S. bidding process has slowed in response to budget
cutting and sequestration, which he called "a self-inflicted
fiscal challenge that nobody's ever seen before" that was
"created to be as disruptive and difficult as anything that
could be constructed."
He said EADS is targeting defense contracts that allow it to
build on core strengths, while avoiding far-reaching programs
that might not pay off. For example, the U.S. Army's vertical
lift aircraft program.
"I wouldn't say that we're walking away from things, we're
just being much more specific about the core competencies," he
said.
