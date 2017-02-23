FRANKFURT Feb 23 AirMap, which has rocketed to
become the world's top air traffic management software platform
for drones, is raising $26 million in new financing from the
venture arms of top tech firms ranging form Microsoft
to Airbus.
The start-up is taking funding from a group led by
Microsoft Ventures and joined by the venture arms of aerospace
giant Airbus, chipmaker Qualcomm, Japanese tech firms
Rakuten and Sony and China's Yuneec, a top
drone maker.
AirMap provides real-time traffic management software for 80
percent of the world’s drones, including millions of drones from
hundreds of manufacturers, allowing drones and their controllers
to share data needed to fly safely at low altitudes.
The company was founded only two years ago. Its software
works on both piloted and autonomous drones used in both
commercial and recreational applications.
"This round is all about finding a set of partners to help
us globalise," AirMap Chief Executive Ben Marcus said in an
interview.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)