March 17 The UK government is set to pledge
ahead of Wednesday's budget, a significant investment into the
country's aerospace industry as part of a long-term strategy to
spur growth and keep the industry ahead of international
competition.
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is expected to make the
announcement on Monday as part of the Aerospace Growth
Partnership-an existing government initiative to support the
industry.
According to reports in the British press the investment is
expected to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds and is
expected to run for 10 years, beyond the life of the coalition
government.
The plan will involve funding from money committed by
companies such as Airbus, Bombardier and Rolls-Royce
- being matched by the government, Sky News reported.
Faced with the risk of a third British recession since the
2008 financial crisis, the government is under growing pressure
to act and is expected to announce some measures to help
investment in infrastructure, possibly offset by spending cuts
elsewhere.