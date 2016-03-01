By Lewis Krauskopf
| NEW YORK, March 1
NEW YORK, March 1 Shares of U.S. aviation
supply-chain companies have hit turbulence in 2016, and fears of
a global recession crimping jet demand could make the sector's
ride bumpy for some time to come.
Although Boeing and Airbus have enjoyed a
boom in orders of fuel-efficient planes and are looking at a
lengthy backlog, investors are placing bets that the industry
may have peaked.
Shares of suppliers Spirit AeroSystems Holdings and
Hexcel Corp have fallen 8 percent and 9 percent,
respectively, this year, while Triumph Group has slumped
24 percent. Boeing shares have tumbled more than 16 percent this
year.
Some suppliers are delaying expansion plans on fears that
big plane manufacturers may not sustain planned increases in
production.
More broadly, the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace index
is off about 8 percent this year, far more than the 0.6 percent
decline in the S&P industrials sector and the 3.6
percent fall for the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index.
"There are a number of market participants who look at
increasing global risk and just connect a dotted line to lower
aerospace orders," said Andrew Meister, equity analyst at
Thrivent Investment Management.
One of the factors weighing on aerospace stocks is
uncertainty about a slowing global economy, which drives
passenger traffic and demand for new jets. Economists at Citi
said last week that the chances of a global recession are
rising, while some banks, such Morgan Stanley and Societe
Generale, put the chances of a global recession this year at
about one-in-five.
The dive in oil prices has also led to some speculation that
airlines will put off deliveries of more fuel-efficient jets
coming off the production line.
The question for investors is whether the industry is
staring down an extended decline or presents a buying
opportunity.
Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg dismissed
concerns about a downturn in the airplane cycle at an investor
conference last month, reaffirming a strong 5-year outlook for
the company.
All of the selling has made aerospace supply-chain shares
somewhat cheaper but many seem priced like "mid-cycle" stocks
that could have further to fall, said KeyBanc Capital Markets
analyst Michael Ciarmoli.
A group of about 20 commercial aerospace stocks he tracks
now is trading 14.8 times estimated 2016 earnings. At bottom,
they would more likely be trading at price-to-earnings ratios in
the 10 to 12 range, Ciarmoli said.
"Broadly, I don't think aerospace is out of the woods yet,"
Ciarmoli said.
Some investors already see some stocks worth owning.
Among his firm's holdings, Scott Lawson, vice president of
Westwood Holdings Group in Dallas, highlighted Woodward Inc
, down 1.6 percent year to date.
The industry broadly should be bolstered by continuing
strength in air traffic and airline profits, Lawson said. In
past economic downturns, he noted, airline deliveries tended not
to suffer as much as other industrial products.
"Either life is solid or there is a recession," Lawson said.
"Either way, it seems like plane deliveries are going to be
more stable and highly profitable for suppliers."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, additional reporting
by Alwyn Scott; editing by Linda Stern and Nick Zieminski)