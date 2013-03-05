March 5 Drone maker Aerovironment Inc
reported a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast
on delays in government orders, sending it shares down 24
percent after the bell.
"Over $100 million of planned revenue will have slid from
our fiscal 2013," CEO Tim Conver said on a post-earnings
conference call.
He added that many of these delayed orders will be pushed
out into fiscal 2014.
Defense companies are bracing for sustained pressure on
military budgets under a process called sequestration, or the
automatic across-the-board U.S. government spending cuts that
began last week.
The company said it now expects sales between $230 million
and $250 million, down from its previous forecast of $348
million to $370 million.
Aerovironment cut its profit forecast to 30-50 cents per
share from the $1.41-$1.51 per share range it forecast earlier.
Net income for the third quarter fell to $3.9 million, or 17
cents per share, from $5.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue fell 34.6 percent to $47.1 million.
Monrovia, California-based Aerovironment's shares were
trading down 22 percent at $16.93 after the bell. They closed at
$21.69 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.