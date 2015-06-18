NEW YORK, June 18 (IFR) - Utility AES Panama has set initial price thoughts of low-mid 6% on a US$300m seven-year bond.

Launch and pricing is expected later today through bookrunners Deutsche Bank and Banco General.

The senior unsecured bond is expected to be rated BB-/BB+ (stable/negative) by S&P and Fitch. Proceeds are going toward debt refinancing and general corporate purposes. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)