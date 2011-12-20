Dec 20 The AES Corp said its joint venture with Turkey's Koç Holding has agreed to develop a coal project in south east Turkey along with Oyak, the country's largest pension fund.

Work on the 625 MW greenfield project is expected to start in late 2012 and finish in the second half of 2016, said AES Corp, which owns electricity generation and distribution businesses in 28 countries.

"The Ayas plant will help diversify our generation portfolio in Turkey as we look forward to completing the development, securing financing and starting construction in 2012," said Ned Hall, Chief Operating Officer of The AES Corp.

Shares of the company, valued at $8.81 billion, closed at $11.69 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.