NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc is lining up a $16.2 billion bridge loan to fund its acquisition of smaller rival Humana Inc, which is the first multibillion M&A loan of the second half of 2015 and the second-largest acquisition bridge loan so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Aetna said on July 3 that it would buy Humana for $37 billion in cash and stock in the insurance industry's largest-ever acquisition.

The deal will boost third quarter investment grade loan issuance and support expectations that a surplus of corporate cash is contributing to a growing pipeline of M&A transactions.

Investment grade M&A-related lending totaled $63 billion in the first half of the year. 2015 totals could reach $200 billion based on the pipeline of financings building in the second half of the year, according to a lender survey by Thomson Reuters LPC.

The merger is the latest transaction amid ongoing consolidation in the health insurance sector and was announced just before global markets were roiled by the decisive July 5 referendum in Greece which rejected additional harsh austerity measures and China's attempts to stabilize its ailing stock market.

These macroeconomic developments and slumping oil and iron ore prices have the potential to disrupt the syndicated loan market, but dislocation is more likely to be felt by non-investment grade companies rather than high-grade issuers, one analyst said.

Highly rated companies are in a relatively strong position to attract financing because of their credit profiles, he noted, and tend to benefit from any flight to quality in a risk-off environment.

"I won't say it's not going to be somewhat choppy. The marketplace always tends to be somewhat choppier when you have these big geopolitical issues popping up. It's just one of several things they're going to need to navigate over the next six months," the analyst said.

HEALTHY BRIDGE

Citigroup and UBS are providing the 364-day senior unsecured bridge facility, according to regulatory filings. The bridge loan is expected to be taken out with permanent financing that could include a mix of term debt, bonds and commercial paper, sources said. Citigroup and UBS are currently syndicating a $3.2 billion, three-year term loan, the sources added.

If the merger clears antitrust scrutiny, it will dwarf the previous largest ever insurance deal announced in early July, when Swiss property and casualty giant ACE Ltd said it was buying Chubb Corp for $28 billion, Reuters reported.

In the past two weeks, Anthem also has offered to buy Cigna Corp to create the largest insurer in the country, toppling UnitedHealth Group Inc, according to Reuters, as U.S. insurers grapple with the issue of providing universal coverage, which is a key policy of Barak Obama's presidency.

"We're through this tunnel of managing through at least the initial implementation phase of the ACA [Affordable Care Act]," said the analyst. "Companies are now thinking more strongly about how they want to position in the next 3-5 years, and I think M&A will increasingly be a part of that thought process."

The acquisition gives Aetna a strong leg up in government-sponsored managed Medicare, a growth market in the health insurance sector, the analyst added. "This will vault them into a leadership position, assuming the deal goes through."

The bridge loan pricing is tied to a ratings grid, ranging from 75bp-125bp over Libor.

Pricing opens at 100bp over Libor based on Aetna's senior unsecured debt ratings of Baa1/A/A- and the loan pays a 10bp commitment fee. Pricing includes 25bp margin step-ups at 90, 180 and 270 days, respectively, after closing. The loan also pays duration fees, a periodic fee on the outstanding balance of the bridge loan, of 50bp, 75bp and 100bp, according to the same schedule.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2016, is also being financed through $3.4 billion of available cash, and $16 billion of new shares. Humana's existing debt of $3.8 billion will be assumed.

Aetna expects to maintain a solid investment grade rating and access to short-term debt markets. The company also expects to deleverage rapidly thanks to strong cash flow. (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)