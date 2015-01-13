CHICAGO Jan 13 Aetna Inc : * CEO Bertolini says company's public exchange membership is modestly profitable * Bertolini says company has seen strong growth so far in the first quarter

of 2015 * Bertolini says seeing better-than-expected growth on obamacare exchanges so

far in 2015 * Bertolini says Aetna has not made a decision about Gilead sciences'

or abbvie's hepatitis c drug * Bertolini says Aetna interested in insurer deals but no interest among

targets